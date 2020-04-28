More than a million IT employees will continue to work from home after closing: Kris Gopalakrishnan – Latest news

employees

More than a million information technologies.They are expected to continue working from home even after the coronavirus-locked-out situation returns to normal, says IT industry veteran Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan.

The former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (IIC) said that

THAT The service industry has succeeded in getting people to work from home during the "stay home,quot; period.

"And that was not a trivial task. A lot of people have to be supported with technological infrastructure to work from home; business processes will have to be changed, with the client's permission," said the co-founder of

THAT the service company Infosys Ltd told P T I.

"Now they tell me that 90 to 95 percent of people in many of the largest (

THAT) organizations work outside the home. And that transition has been smooth and done very, very quickly. They have discovered it and I think it will now become an integral part of business continuity processing, planning for the future, "said Gopalakrishnan.

The president of startup accelerator and early stage venture fund Axilor Ventures also said that many of the smaller Indian startups have found that they are so effective working outside the home and are now wondering if they require permanent office space. .

"We (India

THAT service companies) will not go back to business as usual, "he said, adding that companies would rethink the office space they would need and,quot; how we need to deliver services in the future.

Gopalakrishnan believes that at least 20-30 percent of

THAT

employees I would continue to work from home even after the lock is lifted and the situation returns to normal. That represents approximately 1.2 million people, he said, noting that four million professionals work in India.

THAT– Business Process Outsourcing sector according to figures from the industrial body NASSCOM.

"Some companies will be much more aggressive (more people will work from home), the smaller the companies, the more aggressive they will be, so they can save significantly in terms of rental costs."

The former CEO and Managing Director of Infosys said he sees no job losses in the

THAT sector but "I don't see recruitment happening."

He indicated that the wage cuts would occur in the

THAT sector.

"

THAT sector sees no large-scale layoffs, they manage to maintain their

employees but they don't recruit, they stop recruiting because the growth is not there, "he said.



He said many people estimate that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for 12 to 18 months, meaning that recruitment will be "nil or slow,quot; for a year and a half.

"That will hurt people who passed out this year and may be next."

"Yes, that's a way to avoid layoffs," he said of possible pay cuts. "Everybody takes a little cut in wages. When the whole economy is in decline, we will see zero growth or moderate GDP growth this year, so that will have an impact on compensation and recruitment."

"Usually in the past what happened (in the

THAT industry) is at the lowest levels there are no wage cuts as we go up

that it will be five percent, ten percent, and at the top

that it could be 20-25 percent, Gopalakrishnan said when asked about the possible range of wage cuts in the

THAT sector.