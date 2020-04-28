Monica reveals if she would date her baby, Dad, Rocko, or Usher and T.I. Share your opinion

Monica has been talking a lot lately about her private life while at YOU. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and she is making some amazing comments.

The 39-year-old singer, who recently divorced former NBA player Shannon Brown, revealed that she is looking for a man, and that she must be between 32 and 42 years old.

Asked about dating Usher, she replied, “We like brothers. And contrary to popular belief, we never went out or anything. "

When asked about Rocko, her ex-boyfriend, father of her children Rodney and Romelo; She gave a very ambiguous response saying, “We were separated for ten years, and in the past few years, I would say that in the past six months, he has truly become one of my best friends. Because look at what people don't understand is that, when you raise children together, things start to go in stages. "

YOU. he chimed in: "They all meant each other. I think you guys are the only ones who can handle each other."

Monica revealed that Rocko is in a relationship and added: "He is in a relationship, and we haven't treated each other in 10 and a half years."

She went to reveal what she is looking for in a man: “It doesn't have to be someone famous at all. It definitely has to be someone who can handle what fame brings. I really want someone who can be the head and not the tail because I like to be guided, but I love to be guided correctly. You handle it! I have to do that at my job. I have to orchestrate, manage, tell people what to do, what time to do it, how to do it, how I want it done. I don't want to do that at home. Please take charge! "

She went on to say, "I am proud of what my marriage was. It lasted nine years, and I have an amazing daughter. I learned a lot and lived a lot, I was not looking for anything when we met. I had not heard of him. I did not know who he was. My kids were super young, so I wasn't watching sports. I didn't know who he was at all. But it happened because it was supposed to happen. "

