Modesto man arrested in 2018 killing near Half Moon Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – A 28-year-old Modesto man is in custody on suspicion of robbing and killing a man south of Half Moon Bay in 2018, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Omar Villagomez Meza was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Menlo Park resident Luis Alberto Díaz-López, whose body was found in a dirt parking lot near Tunitas Creek Beach, near State Highway 1 , shortly before 7 am in October. .2, 2018, sheriff's officials said.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Díaz-López had multiple gunshot wounds and his belongings had been stolen. Evidence and witness interviews eventually led investigators to identify Villagomez as a suspect. He has been booked into the county jail and was scheduled to be processed on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or [email protected], or call the sheriff's anonymous information line at (800) 547-2700.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.