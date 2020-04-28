Modesto man arrested in 2018 killing near Half Moon Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Modesto man arrested in 2018 killing near Half Moon Bay – Up...

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – A 28-year-old Modesto man is in custody on suspicion of robbing and killing a man south of Half Moon Bay in 2018, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Omar Villagomez Meza was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Menlo Park resident Luis Alberto Díaz-López, whose body was found in a dirt parking lot near Tunitas Creek Beach, near State Highway 1 , shortly before 7 am in October. .2, 2018, sheriff's officials said.

Díaz-López had multiple gunshot wounds and his belongings had been stolen. Evidence and witness interviews eventually led investigators to identify Villagomez as a suspect. He has been booked into the county jail and was scheduled to be processed on Tuesday afternoon.

Omar Villagomez Meza. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or [email protected], or call the sheriff's anonymous information line at (800) 547-2700.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

