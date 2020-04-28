Mobile Testing Lab at Compton to provide free tests to residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Compton residents can now receive free tests for coronavirus through a mobile laboratory established by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center.

The mobile test site will operate every Tuesday by appointment only. Each Tuesday, the lab will be parked at a different school site in the Compton Unified School District until May 26.

Each site has been chosen in response to the marked racial disparities stemming from COVID-19 infections, St. John & # 39; s officials said.

Those in the community who are symptomatic or who have been directly exposed to the virus can be tested for free.

Appointments can be made by calling (323) 337-6976 or (213) 309-6484. On May 5, the mobile testing unit will be at Walton Middle School.