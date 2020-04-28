MN coronavirus: 15 more deaths reported as number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumps to 4,181 – Up News Info

Minnesota saw its biggest jump in a single day in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when authorities reported 365 additional laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 4,181.

Fifteen more people also died, bringing the total deaths to 301.

Since the Minnesota outbreak began earlier last month, more than 63,829 people have been screened for respiratory disease, which first appeared in Wuhan, China last year.

Currently, 314 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 120 in intensive care beds.

About half of the people who contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, health officials say.

For the majority of those receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

At a press conference last week, Governor Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota has yet to see its peak. Minnesota's current stay-at-home order will expire May 4, but the governor has hinted it could be extended. Wisconsin's home stay order runs through May 26.

