Do you think Bud Selig is trying to contain a smile or a wry smile right now? He can't show happiness over reports that MLB is considering a version of his radical '90s realignment plan because the coronavirus pandemic is the reason it's being discussed. But you can still feel a slight satisfaction that baseball is adapting and perhaps embracing your idea.

Imagine, though, how giddy it would look if this potential modern realignment, along with the expanded playoffs, something else under discussion, is a hit within baseball and becomes permanent.

Let's look at some of the reasons this plan makes sense, as it's more than a one-year wonder:

Best rivalries

Selig's 1997 proposal, presented as part of the negotiations related to the 1998 expansion, included four regional divisions rather than the three that are now reportedly being discussed, but the team groupings were largely the same. Local league rivals (Yankees and Mets, Dodgers and Angels, Cubs and White Sox, etc.) would have become division rivals at the time, and would now become division rivals.

Those matchups are the main attractions of the inter-league game, another innovation backed by Selig. Upgrading them to division games would add tons of heat, especially in a year when teams from New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have their eyes on the playoffs. Subway Series to decide a division winner? Fans would take that.

Better careers

Based on the hypothetical realignment told Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Tuesday, not only would the Subway, Freeway, Windy City and other regional series be more significant, but baseball could have these division races in 2020 as well:

East: Yankees-Rays-Nationals

Central: Braves-Cufflinks-Cardinals

West: Astros-Dodgers-Athletics

Yes, the Astros and Dodgers would return to being division rivals after 27 years, meaning they would see enough of each other in the proposed 100 or 110 game regular season for Los Angeles to set scores in 2017.

This argument makes more sense in the short term. Seeing powerful teams from different divisions come together for a shortened season is a wonderful first. If these three divisions become the norm, then teams will inevitably break up and races will simply convert. . . Races.

More playoffs, but not much more.

With three 10-team divisions, there has to be a league-wide playoff format rather than a division-based setup. The field could remain at 10, but that would require, for example, giving first-round goodbye to division winners and three wild card teams. The winners of all six divisions are bidding farewell now, but the realignment should ensure teams still have an incentive to finish first.

The best move is to add teams; MLB may use the reason this year that a shorter regular season will not allow for adequate separation between teams. What about a 12-team field, then, with the division winners and best wild card team reaching the second round and the other eight clubs tied for four wild card games? No team wants to play a series of a game if they can avoid it.

There's a lot people like in the game throughout this long run: potentially fewer trips, more intense rivalries, additional playoff teams. Disadvantages? Perhaps the schedule would not work for an entire season. What else, realistically?

Discard the reactions of the fans. Most of them just want baseball, whatever the format. Some will find reasons to moan: the end of century-old league traditions, probably a universal DH, allowing mediocre clubs to make the playoffs. People complain about everything, but, hey, at least they care.

The MLB 2020 season is becoming a research project as much as a sports competition. Now would be the time to test if Selig was doing something. When owners and players compare the notes in subsequent CBA negotiations, they should agree that it is good business to adopt at least some of the changes.

Informed MLB Division Realignment Plan

THIS: Orioles, Red Sox, Marlins, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Pirates, Lightning, Blue Jays, Nationals.

CENTRAL: Braves, Cubs, White Sox, Reds, Indians, Tigers, Royals, Brewers, Twins, Cardinals.

WEST: Diamondbacks, Rockies, Astros, Angels, Dodgers, Athletics, Parents, Giants, Sailors, Rangers.