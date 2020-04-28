Minnie Ross, star of & # 39; Little Women: ATL & # 39 ;, was killed in a fatal stroke-and-stroke accident!

Ashley "Minnie,quot; Ross, one of the stars of Little Women: Atlanta died at the age of 34 after succumbing to the injuries she sustained during a hit and run.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, also known as,quot; Mrs. Minnie "of Little Women Atlanta, has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. The family Respectfully ask for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time, "read a statement posted on his Instagram account.

