Minnie Ross, star of & # 39; Little Women: ATL & # 39 ;, was killed in a fatal stroke-and-stroke accident!

Ashley "Minnie,quot; Ross, one of the stars of Little Women: Atlanta died at the age of 34 after succumbing to the injuries she sustained during a hit and run.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, also known as,quot; Mrs. Minnie "of Little Women Atlanta, has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. The family Respectfully ask for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time, "read a statement posted on his Instagram account.

According to CNN, Minnie was involved in an accident in Atlanta around 11 p.m. He died almost 24 hours later Sunday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

"Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women," Minnie's publicist Liz Dixson told the publication. "She will be remembered for her infectious smile."

Our deepest condolences to Minnie's family and friends.