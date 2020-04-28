Minnesota Weather: Cooler Showers and Temperatures Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Rains and colder temperatures are moving to the state on Tuesday morning.

Up News Info meteorologist Riley O & # 39; Connor says scattered showers are expected throughout the day, with heavier rains possible at times. There is also the possibility of thunder.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be in the mid-1950s, which is below average for this time. It will be accompanied by wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph.

"Overall today, the pattern will remain unsolved," said O & # 39; Connor.

Severe weather is only a slight risk to the southeastern part of Minnesota. The main threat is gusty winds and hail from these parts.

By Tuesday afternoon, there will be mostly showers, which will begin to disappear in the evening hours.

After a cloudy, possibly foggy morning, you should see more afternoon sun conditions on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach below 60 degrees. Thursday looks even sunnier and warmer.

