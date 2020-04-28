Minnesota coronavirus: Prior Lake Restaurants asks Governor Walz to let them try Dine-Ins – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Pull up to a numbered parking spot outside The Pointe Grill and Bar on Prior Lake, call their phone number, and in a few moments a gloved staff member takes the order directly to your window.

"The community has been great, they have been amazing, they have come to support us," said owner Ryan Bartlett, "but it is a quarter of our income."

Lack of business is the reason why he and Dave Carlson, owner of neighboring TJ Hooligan & # 39; s, say they are desperate to open for customers who dine.

"Someone has to start, and I think we are ready to go," said Carlson.

Both are part of a coalition of 15 Prior Lake restaurants that wrote a letter to Governor Tim Walz explaining their difficulties, but more importantly, the security measures they are willing to put in place to be trial sites for dinner.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current order to stay home only allows restaurants to pick up and drop off. Its mission to reopen has the full support of the city council and Mayor Kirt Briggs.

“This is not just throwing something out there. For me, it must be rational, it must be safe, "said Briggs.

The letter included an exhaustive list explaining how their restaurants would be cleaned and disinfected, along with guidelines for social distancing, such as fewer tables and only taking reservations instead of visits.

"We want to get back to that, but we also want to be safe," Bartlett said.

Dave's wife Sue Carlson says they will do whatever it takes.

"We are willing to do it to make it work. And it would be great if we found out that well, this works, so it can spread to other communities."

Both the owners and Mayor Briggs understand that the reopening could affect some people. Beyond security measures, they suggest that anyone who is concerned about visiting restaurants wait a few more weeks and months before doing so.

“About 20% of citizens here at Prior Lake are in what we now know to be a high-risk age category. So one of the key messages would be for those residents of Prior Lake, please don't come downtown, this is not the time, ”said Briggs.

If Governor Walz considers his idea, Briggs said restaurants would need time to prepare. Beyond adjusting the interior with new safety guidelines, they would have to hire licensed personnel and train them.

"We have had many people tell us that if you opened tomorrow, we would be there," said Sue.

And with each passing day, the owners' accounts and debt continue to accumulate.

"It is time for us to step in and do what we can to make sure they are here in the back," Briggs said.

Several boutique stores in Prior Lake also wrote a letter to the governor, making a similar request to be trial sites for the reopening.

Mayor Briggs said both initiatives also have the support of State Representative Tony Albright and State Senator Eric Pratt.

