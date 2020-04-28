Minnesota Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 28, 2020 – Up News Info

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz will meet with Vice President Mike Pence, who is scheduled to meet at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to learn about a new coronavirus test that has been conducted with the famous state-associated clinic and its flagship university for quickly boost the state's capacity of 20,000 tests per day. Follow national updates on the Up News Info News live blog.

