Minnesota coronavirus: Cambria plant employees return to work with new safety measures Monday – Up News Info

LE SUEUR, Minnesota (Up News Info) – At Cambria's sprawling flagship plant in Le Sueur, more day shift workers returned to their jobs today. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the workforce numbered about 650 employees. On March 27, approximately two-thirds of them were sent home.

"A lot of the things we've implemented have to do with CDC guidelines," said Cambria vice president of operations Brian Scoggin.

One of the most important recommendations is to control body temperature. Fever is one of the main indicators of illness.

Scoggin further explained how inside the plant's main entrance, employees are kept well apart, in marked spaces in six-foot increments.

Then, one by one, they will line up at a newly installed temperature monitoring station to obtain authorization to enter the plant.

"All of these things make the employee much more comfortable coming to work," said Scoggin.

It is the same method used at Boston Scientific. Workers stand as an aerial camera scans the person's forehead. A nearby computer screen shows a green digitized marker, which shows the person's body temperature to the tenth of a degree.

"It is working very well and the employees are delighted that we are doing it." We are helping them understand what their temperature is and what their coworkers' temperature is, "V.P. for Safety and Risk Management, Wendy Hearn said.

If a person's temperature is above 99 degrees Fahrenheit, a possible symptom of COVID-19, they are hijacked for further testing. An oximeter will be placed on a finger to also assess your blood oxygen level.

Inside Cambria's dining room there is only one person per table. All surfaces that touch like railings and countertops are constantly cleaned and disinfected.

Meanwhile, on the production floor, employees are kept well apart. But if the need arises and they have to work closely together, they are given masks to wear.

"If you are in an area where you have to work within six feet of an employee, you wear that mask if you are solving a problem," Scoggin said.

Call it the new reality: added security protocols to help get people and trust back to work.