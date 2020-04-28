Mindy Kaling: For me it would be great if there was more LGBTQ content for Indians.

%MINIFYHTML4523ed9393200afa9b077d2e712e606914%

METERindy Kaling is not trying to tell everyone's story: she has had to break many limits just to tell hers.

His new Netflix series, I have never, Which debuted on Monday, seeks to break another, offering an absent story from American screens: a comedy about the life of a modern first-generation American Indian teenager.

"For all of us in the writers' room, particularly those of us who were children of immigrants," who made up most of his staff, "it was about sharing those stories of feeling 'other'," he says. Kaling, who is also a first generation American Indian. “One of the best parts of being in that room was realizing that they felt as many of the same things as I did, and it was a huge relief. It made me feel like 'OK, I'm normal' "





For 40-year-old Kaling, who has spent most of his career writing characters he can also play, the series is something of a new frontier. A longtime comedy writer, she had her break in the mid-20s as a writer for the American version of The officeIn which he also played the daring and bold Kelly Kapoor. After approximately eight seasons, he turned that success into The Mindy project, Which she created, wrote and starred in again; the main character of the show was freely inspired by his mother. (Kaling has also written two humorous autobiographical books.)

Most recently, he co-created a 10-part adaptation of the 1994 film. Four weddings and a funeral for Hulu, updated with a more diverse cast. Not all of his screen projects have been romantic comedies, but most have at least contained strong elements of romantic comedy. So when Netflix approached him to do something totally different, he took the opportunity.

"They had read my books and I really loved the parts where I talk about being a teenager and a teenager," says Kaling, who created and wrote the series with Lang Fisher, a Mindy Project " old student. "Because there is no show like this," he said, "they thought it would be a great option for them."

On the cast of the series, Kaling says, he got tired of seeing the same audition for "beautiful 28-year-old Bollywood stars," particularly for the lead role of Devi, a second-grade high school sophomore who is partly in Kaling, with a short fuse that takes her to difficult situations. He decided to post an open call on social media, looking for three "Desi ladies" to play Devi and Devi's mother and cousin. ("Desi" is used among the South Asian diaspora to refer to the region). Almost 15,000 people submitted an application, including newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who became Devi.

In a recent phone interview, Kaling spoke about that casting process, about venturing beyond the romantic comedy genre, and about trying to tailor her experiences to a teen show today. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Q: How much of the show is autobiographical? And how did you update it for American Indian teens today?

A: Netflix was open to us doing it as something set in the 1980s or 1990s, but I had seen it very well with shows like Just arrived by boat and Everyone hates Chris. I really wanted to talk to the children now. I also thought it would be a great way to hire many young American Indian writers who can remember their teen years more recently than I do and fill our staff with them.

He was also very greedy with the young actresses on the show. Maitreyi was a resource in itself. When she did table readings, she changed the vernacular to make sense to someone her age.

Q: What stood out from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan between the thousands of applicants to your open casting call?

A: With Maitreyi, there was something about her. She later said that she was too intimidated to fly to Los Angeles to audition, but when she spoke to us, she had a natural confidence. I really loved that she was Tamil, that I am too. Also, I think about colorism a lot, and I liked that she wasn't like this red-haired, green-eyed, pale-skinned Indian girl. I liked that he looked a bit more like someone who would be in my family. She was also naturally fun.

Q: It seems like you were generally in a rom-com space with your previous job. Did you feel pigeonholed?

A: I will always love romantic comedies, and I don't see a world where I won't visit that genre again. More than writing about teenagers, writing about the American Indian experience growing up was really fascinating to me. But it was also painful. If you're someone who has a sense of humor in their twenties and thirties, chances are you've had a very painful adolescence, right?

Q: You have been at the forefront of representing South Asia for a long time, but there has been some criticism that some of your early roles were stereotypical. How was that for you Do you feel like you've grown from that?

A: Denzel Washington once said something that always stuck with me. Someone asked him why he doesn't play villains more often, and he said something like: We are so few, and I mean so much to my community that I feel like I can't do that in this life.

That really resonated with me, because I thought it was very smart of him in a way that I haven't been smart. I come from comedy, where the funniest characters are the flawed ones, like Michael Scott (Steve Carell's character in The office), and my training was to write those characters. The problem is that they are all white. So when you try to play that character and you're Indian, and you're the only Indian character that people have, it's within your rights to say, "How dare you do that to us? We have no representation."

The character has bad priorities, he says things that are not colored, he is selfish and all these things that I am not personally, but I find it very fun to play. It's something I've struggled with because I just want to have the most enjoyable artistic experience. But that does not always coincide with my role as a role model.

Q: Are you still facing that kind of criticism?

A: I remember when the trailer came out and Devi was praying, and she said, "Hello, gods, it's me, Devi Vishwakumar" and there was a comment on Twitter that said, "Oh great, that's not how Hindu girls talk. "And I remember being outraged because when my mother used to make us pray before taking the SAT, or before getting on a plane, and I didn't know all the different names of the Gods because nobody had taught me, I was like:" Hello Gods. Please let me do well on my SAT. I have been working very hard and it means a lot to my parents. "

What I realized is that because we don't have many different shows representing Hindu teens praying (laughs), it offends people when it is not exactly how it was for them. I am still trying to find a way to accept that criticism. Those people who watch the show, particularly the young American Indians, are the people I like the most. And they will be the hardest on me. It is one of the most important things that I care about as an artist now.

Q: So how do you deal with the pressure of telling a story you want to tell without feeling that it must be the story of all the people of South Asia?

A: I'm just telling a story that resonates with me, of a very specific character. And I think it's just me who recognizes it over and over again. Also, I would like to have a long and pleasant life to be able to tell enough stories with different types of characters (Indians, Pakistanis, Muslims, etc.) to show that there are many different ways of being Desi. I think that is the only way to do it.

I also look at someone like Ava DuVernay. Caress the day is so different from A wrinkle in timeBut they both tell stories about young African American women. I would love to have that relationship with South Asians in America.

Q: For you as a creator, what is the next frontier for representing South Asia?

A: Looking at several hundred auditions, I saw the hunger I hoped would be there. If this show works well, hopefully, and it feels more normal to see Indians in things, then hopefully there will be more green light shows.

For me it would be great if there was more LGBTQ content for Indians. I feel like that is hardly ever talked about. In some Indian communities there is still a stigma associated with leaving. I would love to tell a story about a young queer. And if I don't see it, maybe I have to create something.

Q: I am curious about the title. What was the thinking behind & # 39; Never Have I Ever & # 39 ;?

A: (Laughter.) I'm so bad at naming things, that's why my show was called The Mindy project. This is really something that Lang, my co-creator, came up with. This is a character whose ego is so caught up in things he hasn't yet done that he hasn't been exposed yet. And that felt really natural to his personality.

Maybe it's a bad name. I have no idea, it probably sucks.

Never Have I Ever is on Netflix