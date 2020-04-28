Mike Pence visits the Mayo Clinic Sans mask

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Almost every health organization on the planet agrees that covering the parts of our bodies most likely to spray covid-19 infused drops onto our humans with a mask or bandana, or if you are Britney Spears' boyfriend, a suspensory, is common decency in these infectious times. However, Mike PenceNot used to common decency as much as to impediments to harmful shit frequently expelled from his orifices, he decided to visit the Mayo Clinic without a mask.

In a deleted tweet, the Mayo Clinic specifically said that it specifically asked the leader of the coronavirus task force Pence, who notoriously chooses not to cover his damn hole when in public, please only wear a mask this time for your visit to a a place where sick people and those who work to help the sick are gathered. As expected, Pence did not.

Press photos show a bald-headed Pence just inches from other people, despite the facility's mandatory mask policy. Weeks ago, President Trump expressed a similar aversion to masks. I would love to write "It's your funeral," but of course I can't, as devastatingly many people's funerals are not like none of these damn demons have been momentarily bothered by that idea before. (CNBC)

In 13 states, pregnant people with limited access to abortion because of orders to stay home can see doctors and receive abortion pills in the mail through a TelAbortion telehealth program.

The program is part of a research study approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the coming years. Medical abortions have been approved by the F.D.A. since 2000, and no restrictions require that should be administered in person:

"The FDA does not specify, however, that providers must see patients in person, so some clinics have begun allowing women to attend video consultations with certified physicians located elsewhere. TelAbortion goes further by offering telemedicine consultations to women at home (or anywhere), mailing them pills and following up after the women take them. "

On April 22, TelAbortion confirmed that they had successfully shipped 841 packages and say they are talking to people waiting to cross state lines to access their services, especially in light of the fact that states like Texas are doing their best to use covid -19 as an excuse to ban access to safe abortions. As expected, Republicans, upon learning of a new path to bodily autonomy, have already introduced a bill aimed at shutting down TelAbortion. (New York Times)