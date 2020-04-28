Michael Jordan once had Michael Wilbon bite a colleague

It is unknown how many times Michael Jordan made a fan scream with excitement over his magnificent work. But we know that, at least once, it thrilled a viewer so much that they had to bite another human simply to maintain their composure.

That person is ESPN personality Michael Wilbon, who on Tuesday recalled the time he was so shocked by a play by Jordan that he bit colleague David Aldridge to keep from yelling in the press queue. (The play in question occurred in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals, when Jordan bounced up a dunk before switching the ball to his left hand in the air for the shot.)

Aldridge's reaction in the story is almost as good as the anecdote itself:

Wilbon's story is part of a series in which various basketball players and ESPN personalities recall Jordan's dominance as part of the network's "I Love 90s Basketball,quot; series. This, of course, is part of the cultural phenomenon that is "The Last Dance,quot;.

Anyway, add one more accolade to Jordan's impressive list of accomplishments – he once turned Wilbon into a zombie.