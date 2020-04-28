Meghan Markle hired former Princess Diana's attorney for privacy lawsuit

Meghan Markle he has something new in common with his late mother-in-law.

As the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against partner newspapers unfolds, a new connection is established between Archie Harrisonthe mother and Princess Diana has emerged: your lawyer. While the first Suits When the star never met the late Princess of Wales, Markle hired the same man who previously represented Diana in court. His name is David Sherborne and, according to his biography, he is a "leading lawyer in the field of media and communication, specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as marriage and sports law."

As his biography also confirms, he is a celebrity favorite as he has represented people like Chelsea Clinton, Paul MCCARTNEY, Kate Moss, Harry StylesMeghan and Prince harryfriends of Elton John and David Furnish, as well as Princess Diana, among other famous names.