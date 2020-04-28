Meghan Markle hired former Princess Diana's attorney for privacy lawsuit

Meghan Markle he has something new in common with his late mother-in-law.
As the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against partner newspapers unfolds, a new connection is established between Archie Harrisonthe mother and Princess Diana has emerged: your lawyer. While the first Suits When the star never met the late Princess of Wales, Markle hired the same man who previously represented Diana in court. His name is David Sherborne and, according to his biography, he is a "leading lawyer in the field of media and communication, specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as marriage and sports law."
As his biography also confirms, he is a celebrity favorite as he has represented people like Chelsea Clinton, Paul MCCARTNEY, Kate Moss, Harry StylesMeghan and Prince harryfriends of Elton John and David Furnish, as well as Princess Diana, among other famous names.
In October 2019, Prince Harry made reference to his mother while speaking out against the British tabloid press for vilifying his famous wife.
"I have seen what happens when someone I love becomes merchandise to the point that they are no longer treated or viewed as a real person. I lost my mother and now I see my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said. . at that time by announcing that they were taking legal action.
"For these select media, this is a game, and one that we have not been willing to play from the beginning. I have been a silent witness to their private suffering for far too long. Going back and doing nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in." Harry said. "This particular legal action depends on an incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behavior by the British tabloid media. The content of a private letter was intentionally destructively illegally published to manipulate you, the reader and promote the agenda. divisive of the media group in question. In addition to their illegal publication of this private document, they deliberately tricked you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year. "
A spokesperson for The mail on Sunday he said to E! News in a statement, "The mail on Sunday supports the story he published and will vigorously defend this case. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess's letter has been edited in any way that has changed its meaning. "
