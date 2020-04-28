Mediterranean Season 5 Trailer: See

Screenshot: Bravo

Under cover, Bravo's best franchise, about young singles working on charter yachts for the world's richest people (think of it as 100% polyester) Downton Abbey), is heading to season 5 of its spin-off Under cover: Mediterranean. A lot is happening in the trailer.

First, women are in charge of all departments, which has never happened before. A guest falls off a jet ski, requiring Bosun Malia White (from Season 2 of Under cover: Mediterranean) to dramatically swindle your microphone to save him. Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier is back and fighting with one of her subordinates, as always. Captain Sandy Yawn finds drugs aboard the boat. There is a new chef who seems to have taken more than he can swallow; All the time, the staff attends chaotic guests in Mallorca, Spain. It is scandalous, it is sexy, and it will be It will probably work wonders for the franchise.

Assuming that Under cover fans watch both the flagship show and Under cover: Med, introducing a new season where women are in charge of course feels like a pointed correction of Under coverRecent season 7. That was an absolute nightmare: Bosun Ashton Pienaar turned his team of male sailors into a boys' club with him leading the charge, exonerating his heinous behaviors. He kissed Chief Stew Kate Chastain twice without his consent. He humiliated the only woman on his team, Rhylee Gerber, and used truly despicable language towards the other women on board, and then attributed it to conversation in the locker room.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In one scene, Pienaar asked chef Kevin Dobson, "Did you slap her with the cock?" when Dobson expressed that Gerber was upset with him. In another, Pienaar said to his sailor Tanner Sterbeck: “Kate is too bitch to stick your cock in tonight? I hope they give you a good fucking shit. Because mediocre bullshit isn't going to do right now. "On a charter night, he accused Chastain of insulting his mother and reacted by hitting the window of a van, worrying even the producers of the vehicle. It was terrifying and violent, and there was no real resolution. Even in the Beneath the deck after the show clipsPienaar seemed to apologize for his behavior without acknowledging his guilt. The meeting was equally disappointing, prompting many Bravo fans to refocus their frustration at Andy Cohen for not backing up Pienaar and the grotesque behavior of the other boys.

And so, Under cover: Mediterranean Season 5 very shamelessly provides the opposite: a network in which women are in a position to correct their male peers who are inclined towards easy misogyny and then blame it on an emotionally draining work environment. I wait for some hashtag-feminist moments, yesbut I'm also looking forward to a new tone for the show that I love so much: work on yachts works like an army, it's based on rank, and now, there's a matriarchy on the Med. I'm excited, even if it was just designed this way to absolve the series of past indiscretions. Perhaps conditions will improve from here on out.

G / O Media may receive a commission

Under cover: Mediterranean Season 5 will premiere in Bravo later this summer.