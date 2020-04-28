Mayor Duggan offers update on Covid-19 in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says 214 nursing home residents have died.

The average age of those who died was about 70 years.

But the total number of coronavirus cases in Detroit is decreasing.

Duggan says he hopes to get people back to work despite Covid-19.

The city plans to bring 200 workers back to work.

Duggan says major road repaving and construction projects should be done soon.

The mayor adds that Detroit will follow all six workplace safety procedures to keep workers safe.

