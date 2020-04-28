Maya Rudolph and more SNL stars had a children's talent show at Zoom

Live from Zoom, it's the Saturday night live children's talent show!

As you catch up on Seth Meyers in the Monday episode at home of Late night with Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph revealed that she and her partner SNL alum Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey organized a virtual talent show for her children during the pandemic

"It was very nice, I must say," Wine country the star came out. "I think it was Tina's brainchild and then we got our older kids to get together and plan it. As you can imagine, it was pretty good."

As for Maya's children's talent, the mother of four joked that her set didn't go as planned. "My two youngest showed up," he recalled. "They claimed they had jokes, which is always a little scary because it's impromptu. But they ended up arguing costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was arguing with my daughter, who was holding a sword."