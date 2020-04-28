Maya Rudolph and more SNL stars had a children's talent show at Zoom

Live from Zoom, it's the Saturday night live children's talent show!
As you catch up on Seth Meyers in the Monday episode at home of Late night with Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph revealed that she and her partner SNL alum Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey organized a virtual talent show for her children during the pandemic
"It was very nice, I must say," Wine country the star came out. "I think it was Tina's brainchild and then we got our older kids to get together and plan it. As you can imagine, it was pretty good."
As for Maya's children's talent, the mother of four joked that her set didn't go as planned. "My two youngest showed up," he recalled. "They claimed they had jokes, which is always a little scary because it's impromptu. But they ended up arguing costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was arguing with my daughter, who was holding a sword."
The talent show was not the only virtual gathering that the SNL hosted stars. To celebrate Paula's birthday, the gang reunited on the big day through Zoom, which allowed Bridesmaids star to dust off some of her wigs from her impressive collection.
"The wigs were flying, yes," he said. "At some point I had a Merida wig Brave but it's so long and red that I looked naked and somehow we decided that she was like Carole Baskin for dogs So she had a dog sanctuary. "
Still on the subject of SNLThe duo discussed recent home episodes of the show, which earned Maya a seal of approval. "I think it's charming and I loved the first episode of that," Big Mouth star explained. "I felt like he was holding onto that spirit, it reminded me so much of that spirit from when we worked on the show, you know?"
"I mean, it's beautiful. Everything is so beautiful. Everyone contributed and did it," Maya continued. "Seeing Tom Hanks host that first week. Get to know people's cats. It's nice. It's the spirit of the show that I really love the most. "
