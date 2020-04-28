May 8 Earliest plan for NBA comeback – Up News Info Detroit

MIAMI (AP) – The NBA has delayed the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week to at least May 8, saying Monday that overtime was needed in part to ensure that training options for Players were safe and controlled in an effort to try to mitigate the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And when those facilities reopen, the rules will be strict.

The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that "it may delay this time if events warrant it." The league planned to give teams the option to reopen facilities as early as Friday, although it ultimately decided that more time was needed throughout the league for many reasons.

But as long as those practice courts are opened, local government authorization would be needed in all cases first, there will be no immediate return to normal. A person with knowledge of the league's plans said players would have to wear face masks inside the facility, except during exercise, that any staff member present would have to wear face masks and gloves, and that a minimum distance would be required 12 feet as measurement. buffer between players and staff members who work with them.

The exception in that 12 foot case would be when athletic or medical training personnel are in contact with players. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not publicly disclosed.

There are many other details of the league's facility reopening protocols, the person said, including:

– Players returning to their home team markets outside of town will have to be quarantined before they are allowed to return to the facility.

– All equipment used by players in their voluntary training, including basketball training, must be disinfected before being used again. Players will not be able to share towels, and teams will not be able to make steam rooms, saunas, cold bathtubs, oxygen chambers or cryotherapy chambers in the available facilities.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

– Teams will have to designate a staff member as "Facility Hygiene Officer,quot; to oversee all new policies.

Players must enter the facilities alone, without family, friends or personal security.

– All cell phones, keys and other frequently touched items must be cleaned and disinfected upon entering the premises.

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone and we will continue to follow NBA guidelines, as we continue to listen to public health experts and observe local government directives," said Orlando Magic spokesman Joel Glass.

When teams can reopen, other rules will include a limit of four players in one facility at the same time, no practice or practice games will be allowed, and no head coach or assistant coach may be a part of volunteer practice.

NBA players are also prohibited from training in public health clubs, gyms, or gyms.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first player to test positive for COVID-19. He ordered the teams to close their facilities eight days later, saying he was doing so at the time "in light of the rapidly developing coronavirus situation, and according to evolving advice from health experts regarding how promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus. "

The facility has not been opened since, and this step, when it occurs, does not mean that a return to the NBA game is imminent. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly said he doesn't think the league is in a position to make any decisions on whether the season can be resumed until sometime in May, at the earliest.

"There is too unknown to establish a timeline, even too unknown to say, 'Here are the precise variables,'" Silver said April 17.

The drive towards reopening the facilities began after certain states and municipalities began to relax restrictions on personal movement. Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have already allowed some businesses to reopen, and Florida's two most populous counties, Miami-Dade and Broward, announced plans on Monday to loosen some of their stay-at-home policies as of this week.

Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the number of cases and deaths based on figures released by governments around the world, showed Monday that the US count. USA Approaching 1 million confirmed cases. More than 55,000 people in the US USA They have died from the virus.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related