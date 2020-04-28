Massachusetts Coronavirus Deaths: Who Is Dying From COVID-19?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
  • Cases: 56,462
  • Deaths: 3,003

Daily and cumulative deaths:

Deaths and mortality rate by age group:

Deaths and death rate by county:

Deaths by sex, previous hospitalization and underlying conditions:

Deaths by race / ethnicity:

Deaths reported in long-term care facilities:

