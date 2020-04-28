Massachusetts Coronavirus Deaths: Who Is Dying From COVID-19?

%MINIFYHTMLf2f796e436b45cfd727100094164f13514%
- Cases: 56,462
- Deaths: 3,003
Daily and cumulative deaths:
Deaths and mortality rate by age group:
Deaths and death rate by county:
Deaths by sex, previous hospitalization and underlying conditions:
Deaths by race / ethnicity:
Deaths reported in long-term care facilities:
Get email alerts from Boston.com:
Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Sign up to receive Boston.com email alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Thanks for registering!
%MINIFYHTMLf2f796e436b45cfd727100094164f13515%