Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon – Within their plans for celebrating the twins' birthday while they are in quarantine!

As fans know, the twins of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan, are going to be 9 while in quarantine! With that said, how are parents separated celebrating their birthdays during self-isolation orders?

Well, as a result, they already have a plan!

Not only that, but despite everything happening right now, they are determined to make it the best birthday celebration of their lives!

There is no doubt that this year will be very different for the twins.

After all, Carey is in New York while Cannon is in Los Angeles, therefore she quarantines separately, so how are they going to make it work?

A source tells HollywoodLife that "Mariah and Nick always celebrate the twins' birthday along with a big party, but this year it will be difficult because they are quarantined on opposite coasts." … The twins are still going to spoil on their birthday, but once the quarantine is over, Nick and Mariah will throw them a big party with all their friends. "

"Mariah and Nick would love to find a way to celebrate Roc and Roe's birthday together as a family and while they are still trying to find a way to make it work, it is not looking good right now," a second source also told the site. .

You may know that Los Angeles and the New York shelter are in order until May 15, making it very difficult for the family to get together and celebrate the children's ninth birthday.

However, it seems that young people are not very sad about it.

Apparently, his parents have explained and understand the situation very well.

Another source also said that "when it comes to,quot; Dem Babies, "Mariah and Nick are always on the same page. They both can't wait to throw a big party for them once everything is up. Nick and Mariah get along. As any previous couple could get along. They love spoiling their children, and they are going to make things as fun as possible with the promise that they will do much more in the future. "



