Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin says the hand is "almost 100 percent ready to go,quot;

Toronto Maple Leafs defender Jake Muzzin said his hand is almost completely healed in a call with reporters on Tuesday. He suffered a broken hand on February 25 after absorbing a shot against Tampa Bay Lighting.

"The hand is doing very well. Today, it is almost 100 percent ready to go, so get treatment and just work trying to stay ready like everyone else," Muzzin said, hinting that he could be back in the lineup in 2019. -20 NHL season restarts. "As far as the hand is concerned, it feels good and it's ready to go. A couple of weeks on the ice before it wouldn't hurt to come back and get some touches and sensations."

Because Muzzin was rehabilitating an injury, he still had access to the team's facilities to continue receiving treatment. It was a different feeling for him to go to the arena.

"Yes, it obviously feels different here," he noted. "Coming here, there are really two, three people and you have all the sand to yourself. Entering a little weird, but I was very lucky, I was lucky to be able to receive the treatment and the work I had to do to make sure it heals properly "

The day before his injury, Muzzin agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs. He explained his justification for signing the new agreement.

"The leadership of the team, the staff, the people, the organization and the city itself," said the 31-year-old defender. "There are many more positives than negatives, so we wanted to be here and called the team to be here. I am happy and we are very fortunate to have reached an agreement before all of this happened."

MORE: NHL free agency 2020: List of firms, best free agents available

After being traded mid-season last year by the Los Angeles Kings, Muzzin said it took him and his family a couple of months to adjust to Toronto.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"They had never changed me before, so I was entering a new situation, so it was a different experience for me," he recalled, having grown up about a 90-minute drive outside of Toronto in Woodstock, Ontario. "The way the boys accepted me last year, my wife, and the way the organization accepted us as a family and as a group was unreal. They really made the transition as easy as possible."

"We feel like we're at home. You know we got over the initial shock of being traded and being in a new city and growing some roots here. I feel like we have and we are excited for the next four years here."

Muzzin, who scored 39 points in 83 career games with the Maple Leafs, feels very fortunate to have signed his contract extension before the season ended. Sympathize with pending free agents.

"It is the uncertainty these days. There is a stranger who I think would be in the back of his mind," he said. "I don't know if the guys get what they think they should get or if this is going to be okay or, you know, something is going to change dramatically. Maybe you have to structure a deal differently."

"For me, I don't have that. I was lucky to come to an agreement earlier, so I thought maybe everything would be fine. I don't know. That's the unknown and the uncertainty about what's going to happen."