Many coronavirus patients don't even have the most common symptom: BGR

A study of 5,700 coronavirus patients who were treated at Northwell Health hospitals in the New York area reveals that only about 30% of patients had a fever when they were admitted.

Fever is widely believed to be the most common symptom in COVID-19, but the study indicates that not all patients have experienced high temperatures.

The study provided additional statistics on the use of mechanical ventilation, comorbidities, and the outcome of patients with hypertension.

If you experience fever, cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue, you may have COVID-19. But the new coronavirus is not the only explanation for its symptoms. You could also have the flu, a common cold, or some other medical condition. But COVID-19 will be the first thing that comes to mind, and that's the right way to do it. Suspecting a COVID-19 infection can prevent you from spreading any disease you have by isolating yourself from others. Keeping track of the evolution of your undiagnosed illness is key while showing symptoms, and your progress could help your doctor determine whether or not to advise hospital care.

A new study says that not all common symptoms of COVID-19 could be as frequent as we thought. Only 30% of more than 5,700 patients in the New York area experienced fever before being admitted to the hospital, according to a new study. The conclusion may be surprising, but it reinforces some other ideas. First of all, there are many asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers in nature, as well as many people who experience a mild version of the disease and never have to go to the hospital. Second, social distancing measures should be kept in place as evidence increases to reduce the risk of transmission.

The Northwell Health System Network published a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association who analyzed the characteristics, comorbidities, and outcomes of 5,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the New York City area, including New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

The study included all patients hospitalized between March 1 and April 4 in 12 hospitals or a total of 5,700 patients with a median age of 63 years. In triage, 30.7% of patients were feverish (fever over 38C or 100.4F). 17.3% had a respiratory rate greater than 24 breaths / min and received 27.8% oxygen. A respiratory rate of 12 to 20 breaths / min is considered normal in adults.

It is unclear whether any of the patients treated their fever at home before admission. The study only notes the treatment of hypertension, as some of the medications used to control the heart condition may affect or be affected by the virus.

Different investigations showed that the fever could last between eight and 11 days in patients with COVID-19.

Fever statistics certainly stand out, but the study revealed other interesting findings:

The most common comorbidities include hypertension, obesity, and diabetes.

The first COVID-19 test was positive for 96.8% of patients and false negative for the rest.

2.1% of patients also had other respiratory infections.

Of the 2,634 patients who were discharged or died, 14.2% received ICU treatment, 12.2% received ventilators, 3.2% received renal replacement therapy, and 21% died. The rest were still hospitalized at the end of this study.

Of the 1,151 patients who required medical ventilation as of April 4, 38 were discharged alive, 282 died, and 831 remained in the hospital.

The death rate was 0% for patients younger than 20 years, but then increased more for men than for women, for each 10-year age range that followed.

The mortality rate for patients 18 to 65 years with ventilators was 76.4% compared to 97.2% for patients older than 65 years.

The mortality rate between 18 and 65 years who did not receive ventilation was 19.8% compared to 26.6% for patients older than 65 years.

Of the patients who died, those with diabetes were more likely to have received ventilation or ICU care.

More patients with diabetes are likely to develop kidney damage than others.

Of the patients who died, those with hypertension were less likely to have received ventilation or ICU care compared to people without hypertension.

The latter is certainly an interesting conclusion, which deserves more scrutiny. The study also focuses on hypertensive patients, as it examines therapies with angiotensin converting enzyme (ACEi) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blocker (BRA) in hypertension in patients with COVID-19. The virus binds to ACE2 receptors, which is why these drugs can have beneficial or adverse effects:

The drugs ACEi and ARB can significantly increase the expression of cardiac angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) mRNA, leading to speculation about the possible adverse, protective or biphasic effects of treatment with these drugs. This is a major concern because these medications are the most common antihypertensive medications among all classes of medications. However, this case series design cannot address the complexity of this question, and the results are not adjusted for known confounders, such as age, sex, race, ethnicity, indicators of socioeconomic status, and comorbidities such as diabetes, disease chronic kidney and heart failure.

2,411 patients who died or were discharged received a medication for hypertension, including 189 with ACEi and 267 with ARB. 91 patients continued taking ACEi treatment in hospitals, and 136 continued their ARB treatment. Of the patients who were not prescribed any type of medication, 49 began treatment with an ACE inhibitor and 58 received ARB medications. Mortality rates were 26.7%, 32.7%, and 30.6% for patients who did not take any ACEi or ARB medications, took ACEi and ARB, respectively.

It is not clear why some patients were withdrawn or underwent ACEi or ARB, and whether those decisions are related to the evolution of COVID-19. Furthermore, the study does not mention whether any of the patients received any trial therapy that may have had side effects on the heart. The use of hydroxychloroquine in certain COVID-19 therapies led to major heart related problems.

"This study represents the first large case series of patients sequentially hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 in the United States," the authors explain. As interesting as the conclusions may be, the researchers caution that certain limitations can affect the final numbers. For starters, 3,066 patients were still hospitalized when the research was published, and their results were not included in any of the numbers. Mortality rates could change significantly once all patient data is available.

Additionally, the data was collected from electronic health records, which means it may lack key details that could be obtained after a manual review of medical records. The researchers also want there to be unadjusted confounders that affect certain statistics.

