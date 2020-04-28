Man orders Italian subsidies for forensic office workers amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Lots of iceberg lettuce, chopped onion, and freshly sliced ​​deli meats were stacked Tuesday at the Eastside Italian deli near Boyle Heights, where the sandwich was being prepared.

"Today we are feeding death care workers who appear to have been forgotten," said Vito Anguili.

The Italian submarines were turned over to workers at the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, courtesy of Vidal Herrera, owner of 1-800-Autopsies.

"Maybe they could use a little congratulations," said Herrera.

Herrera has made a living providing private autopsies, but she started at the county coroner's office 46 years ago.

"This is hard work," he said. "Direct, brutal and hard physical work,quot;.

Herrera was inspired to order lunch for staff after seeing news of similar efforts for first responders in light of the coronavirus pandemic. He said workers in the coroner's office face the same risks.

"Death investigators, I call people who are under the care of death, they are actually touching bodies and they are missing PPE like anyone else," he said. "This is a small segment of this whole pandemic that nobody thinks about."

Herrera said the refrigerated trailers recently parked behind the officer recalled tragic scenes unfolding in New York City, and that as public health officials work to understand the scope of COVID-19, demand for the services of the coroner was only increasing.

"They are overwhelmed with work," said Herrera.

And while he wished he could personally deliver the sandwiches, he knew it was not possible due to patterns of social estrangement.

"I want you to know that I believe in you," he said. "I am with you. It is a camaraderie, it is a brotherhood. Although I am no longer here, my heart and soul will always be with the men and women of the coroner's office."