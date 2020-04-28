Man found shot to death on sidewalk outside Arlington apartment complex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead on a sidewalk outside an Arlington apartment complex early Tuesday morning, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Oak Street just before 5 a.m. Officers who arrived found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The man was announced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Police said they are investigating the area for information and possible suspects. According to police, residents of the complex reported hearing an argument and an apparent shot at around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the police at 817.459.5691.