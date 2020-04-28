Major street closings go into effect at 2 San Francisco parks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – New road closures were launched Tuesday at two major San Francisco parks in an effort to provide people looking to exercise more room to exercise.

Closings are on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive at McLaren Park.

City officials say the closings are intended to ensure there is enough room for people who want to exercise, but also to maintain social distance.

SF Rec and Park tweeted about the closings that will be in effect for the duration of the home stay request now extended through the end of May.

John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park are now closed to vehicles 24 hours a day for the entire duration of the Order of San Francisco Residence, which extended until May 31st. pic.twitter.com/lSSwm1LxEB – SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) April 28, 2020

JFK Drive will be closed to cars from Transverse Drive to Kezar Drive, which will span half the park. The closure is almost two miles long.

There is also a "runner's tag,quot; to follow for those who go outside to exercise.

The Golden Gate Park road closure went into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

With the extra space allowing joggers, walkers, and bikers, people can now literally breathe a little easier.

Tamalpa, a running club in Marin County, offered some advice for proper etiquette.

First of all, try to go after hours when there are less people. Runners should try to stay away from the sidewalk, leaving that area for walkers.

Overall, KPIX cameras saw runners and cyclists on the road with faster traffic farther into the middle of the road.

Runners and bicyclists are reminded to let others know that they are about to pass.

That relates to the next point: don't wear headphones. The vast majority of people KPIX saw on Tuesday morning had something in their ears.

Runner Lori Janjigian said not wearing headphones is a difficult decision.

"I think for security reasons, it is obviously much safer. But for my own mental health, I choose to wear the headphones," Janjigian explained.

Area resident Burns Jones is glad the closings finally took effect. He said the Golden Gate Park was filling up with people on the weekends.

"A much more relaxed feeling for the park because people are more dispersed than when the streets are open," said Jones. "And again, not having cars and traffic on the roads makes the pace much more manageable."

"I have had good communication with people as we try to make space for ourselves. And I think everyone is trying to get through this together," said Janjigian.

With cars banned from closed streets, racers don't have to stop at stop signs, either.