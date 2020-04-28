Madhuri Dixit announces a Dance Festival on social media

We love the dance videos that Madhuri Dixit has been posting on social media since the blockade began. Practicing Kathak with her son Arin, Madhuri sees the dance as a stress reliever. We agree with the diva.

Taking this forward, Madhuri has announced an initiative in which to hold a two-day digital Dance festival. It will begin on April 29, on World Dance Day. There will be master classes by the choreographers Saroj Khan and Farah Khan. Madhuri will also perform a classical dance routine with Birju Maharaj and more.

Speaking about the initiative, Madhuri said: "With the global blockade underway, we wanted to give our users the opportunity to relieve stress while learning something new within the sanctity of their own homes."