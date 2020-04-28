Mackenzie McKee from her teen mom shares her mom's best lessons

Mackenzie McKee he just wants to make his mother proud.

Less than five months after losing her mother Angie Douthit For cancer, the MTV star is still in mourning.

But when viewers saw Mackenzie say goodbye to her mother tonight Teen mom ogThey will be comforted by how strong their family remains.

"It is not about how many days they give you because we are never promised tomorrow, but what you do with those days," Mackenzie shared with E! Exclusive news. "When you die, people will remind you of how you lived your life. Now is the time to stop saying, 'Tomorrow I will do this.' Live your dreams. Live your goals. Live life and inspire others, be there for others. "

That's exactly what Mackenzie is trying to do as she moves forward without her biggest cheerleader. Between raising her three children, repairing her relationship with her husband Josh McKee and inspiring young women with its Body by Mac Fitness program, the Teen mom og Star is living life to the fullest and making sure her mother is proud.