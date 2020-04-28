Mackenzie McKee from her teen mom shares her mom's best lessons

Mackenzie McKee he just wants to make his mother proud.
Less than five months after losing her mother Angie Douthit For cancer, the MTV star is still in mourning.
But when viewers saw Mackenzie say goodbye to her mother tonight Teen mom ogThey will be comforted by how strong their family remains.
"It is not about how many days they give you because we are never promised tomorrow, but what you do with those days," Mackenzie shared with E! Exclusive news. "When you die, people will remind you of how you lived your life. Now is the time to stop saying, 'Tomorrow I will do this.' Live your dreams. Live your goals. Live life and inspire others, be there for others. "
That's exactly what Mackenzie is trying to do as she moves forward without her biggest cheerleader. Between raising her three children, repairing her relationship with her husband Josh McKee and inspiring young women with its Body by Mac Fitness program, the Teen mom og Star is living life to the fullest and making sure her mother is proud.
"If you really think you will see them again someday, they are with you. Are you making them proud? Is this what they would want to see from you? You are going to be with them again one day and you don't want to look back and say:" Wow! I wish I could have made her feel more proud of my time on Earth, "Mackenzie shared with us." I'll see her someday. It will be a fabulous gathering and now my job is to make her proud. My job is to live up to his legacy of helping others. "
That does not mean that the duel was easy. Despite her strong religious faith, Mackenize said she was once "angry with God,quot; when she saw her mother suffer.
At the same time, it is your faith that has enabled you to move forward in life.
"She is healed now. She is walking in heaven. She does not have cancer. She is running her marathons. She is no longer bald. She is not ill and she is living the good life up there," Mackenzie shared. "Life is very short. Before you know it, I will be there with her and that has inspired me to live for God."
She continued, "When she got to heaven, God said 'well done' and I want her to say the same for me. I need to stop living in anger and know that I will be there with her someday soon."
In honor of Angie's extraordinary life, check out her unwavering bond with Mackenzie in our gallery below.
Teen mom og airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
%MINIFYHTML0f0694a0b7d084f75b6385a157ab659b14%%MINIFYHTML0f0694a0b7d084f75b6385a157ab659b15%