Luann de Lesseps on RHONY's vibrator in the chicken scene

A True housewives luminary.

Luann de Lesseps has had a role, and a lead role in that, with the exception of a single season, in The Real Housewives of New York City since the beginning of the show, which means he has really seen it all. To give us an idea of ​​what his life has been like for more than a decade, he opened exclusively about the series, his co-stars, and, of course, the current season of RHONYC, to E! Morning pop host Lilliana Vazquez on an Instagram Live Tuesday.

"For me, it really is a season of redemption," Luann said of the show's 12th season, which currently airs week-to-week in Bravo. "I've been through a lot in the past few years and I finally feel good and back in the driver's seat. Somehow, I feel like it was a great reset button; as if this season was a reset button for me."

He added that the season has "a different energy,quot; than recent ones, due in part toBethenny FrankelThe decision to leave the program.

"I always say, you know, Bethenny … it was great and it was a great addition to the cast, obviously. But it was she who decided to leave. And frankly, she absorbs a lot of oxygen in the room," Luann explained. "So I feel like women have more room to breathe now, and they really show more of their personalities. Because she just took a lot of oxygen. I feel like everyone breathes a little easier."