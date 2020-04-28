Luann de Lesseps on RHONY's vibrator in the chicken scene

A True housewives luminary.
Luann de Lesseps has had a role, and a lead role in that, with the exception of a single season, in The Real Housewives of New York City since the beginning of the show, which means he has really seen it all. To give us an idea of what his life has been like for more than a decade, he opened exclusively about the series, his co-stars, and, of course, the current season of RHONYC, to E! Morning pop host Lilliana Vazquez on an Instagram Live Tuesday.
"For me, it really is a season of redemption," Luann said of the show's 12th season, which currently airs week-to-week in Bravo. "I've been through a lot in the past few years and I finally feel good and back in the driver's seat. Somehow, I feel like it was a great reset button; as if this season was a reset button for me."
He added that the season has "a different energy,quot; than recent ones, due in part toBethenny FrankelThe decision to leave the program.
"I always say, you know, Bethenny … it was great and it was a great addition to the cast, obviously. But it was she who decided to leave. And frankly, she absorbs a lot of oxygen in the room," Luann explained. "So I feel like women have more room to breathe now, and they really show more of their personalities. Because she just took a lot of oxygen. I feel like everyone breathes a little easier."
This includes new housewife Leah McSweeney, with whom Luann said she feels people identify because she is "a tough New Yorker,quot; but "vulnerable at the same time."
"He came into a cast that has been around for a while, and I think he fits in," Luann told Lilliana. "Something like when Dorinda joined the show. She just fits in from the beginning. "
While it's certainly not a new addition to the cast like Leah, Jill Zarin He's also set to make an appearance or two this season according to Luann.
"I love Jill! And she was there from the beginning," Luann said before dropping the name of another former housewife who she believes deserves a second chance: Aviva Drescher.
"I thought Aviva was a good housewife!" he added, remembering with Lilliana the now famous scene in which he removed his prosthetic leg and threw it on a table.
Lilliana then mentioned last week's new episode of RHONYC, who said he also had an iconic scene. Suggestion: it is a chicken dish and a vibrator.
Luann couldn't explain how the two ended up together during the group's "hysterical,quot; night in the Hamptons, but she did reveal who brought the vibrator, err, vibrators.
"Well, what happened was Dorinda brought, like, four or five vibrators. She didn't have enough for everyone!" Luann explained. "And that scene didn't show up, we were all talking about vibrators and whatever."
Then she added that although the night was fun, she struggled to stay sober.
"It was hard to get through that party without drinking. It was not easy," Luann explained. "I didn't give in, so I was very proud of myself. And I was just amused to see them. I thought, 'This is better than drinking.'"
This season's crazy antics apparently are far from over, especially when it comes to the group's next trip to Mexico. Luann specifically promised "a lot of drama," but not to fall into bushes as she had on vacation before.
"… but maybe fall for some guys!" she added.
Fans can also expect a comeback from their ex, Jacques Azoulay, as well as new music, a song titled "Viva La Diva,quot;, courtesy of a collaboration with the producer Desmond boy.
If that doesn't excite you for the rest of season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York CityWe don't know what it will do!
RHONYC airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML58b776c203fa7539040209d1a6bd78a712%