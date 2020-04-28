Lovie Simon speaks "Selah and the Swords", "The Craft" – Up News Info

Lovie Simone is known for her role as Zora in OWN Green leaf and caught the attention of many people in the title role of Tayarisha Poe Selah and the swords. On top of that, he's been making banana bread long before everyone showed off his beginner skills on Instagram during quarantine, and he's honed his recipe.

In the latest quarantine issue of Up News Info's new Hollywood podcast, Simone joined us from her home in Atlanta (don't worry, she's keeping orders to stay home) to unpack everything we need to know. Selah and the swords, which made its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. The praise continued when it debuted on Amazon earlier this month. The boarding school faction drama combines elements of Rushmore dear white and Bad Girls to deliver a tense story of complex friendship dynamics and social status. Simone unpacked what it was like to make the film, how it is relevant to Generation Z and how it speaks to it. Also, he gave us very little details on what to expect from the upcoming Zoe Lister-Jones remake The ship and how it will stay in the spirit of the original. He also poured some tea on his witch character.

Listen to the episode below.