‘Loss of learning:’ California's new school year could start as soon as July, says Newsom – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the next school year could begin as early as July to make up for the time lost in the classroom caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his daily coronavirus briefing, Newsom said authorities are seeking to bring the fall period forward to late July or early August over concerns that students have had a significant "learning loss,quot;.

"We are considering a school year even earlier in the fall, as late as July or early August," Newsom said. “We have definitely not made decisions in that space. But I just want people to know about the concern about learning loss. ”

Schools across the state have been operating remotely since March, with students using programs like Zoom and Google Classroom to connect with their teachers and complete their coursework.

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced earlier this month that it will complete the remainder of this current school year, as well as the summer term, remotely.

"We have to address the learning gaps that have occurred as a result of this," said Dr. Sonia Angall, director of the California Department of Public Health. "We have been protecting ourselves all by limiting the amount of excess in this environment, but we have to make up for those gaps that have occurred at this time."

If the fall period begins in July, it is still unclear if the students would work remotely.

"We will focus in a major way on making sure the environment is safe for children, but also safe for teachers, safe for others in school," Angall said.

The state is using six indicators to determine when and how to begin lifting orders. The fifth indicator refers specifically to how companies and schools can maintain physical distance when they open. Newsom Tuesday said it is optimistic that the state is only a few weeks away from starting to see progress with the fifth indicator.

"We believe that we lack weeks, not months, to make significant modifications to that indicator and in this space," he said.

Meanwhile, more than 578,000 people have been screened for coronaviruses across the state, and California has the ability to screen 20,000 people per day.