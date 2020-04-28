Los Angeles Lakers offer on federal loan COVID-19 was "outrageous" for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin – Up News Info

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC it was "outrageous" that the Los Angeles Lakers were seeking a federal COVID-19 loan and warned others seeking relief that they could risk criminal charges if they did not follow the guidelines. (See clip below.)

The Lakers opted to repay the loan on Monday after those who said federal funds were intended for small businesses decimated by the pandemic returned the credit. Restaurant chains Ruths Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack also released the funds after a setback. Various entertainment entities, including Cinedigm and Entercom, have revealed that they have sought federal funding.

"I never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers, I am a big fan of the team, but I am not a fan of the fact that they took a loan of $ 4.6 million," said Mnuchin. "I think it is outrageous and I'm glad they returned it, or they would have had responsibility."

Mnuchin insisted that the federal program, enacted when the coronavirus sent unemployment on the rise, has been an "overwhelming success", helping 30 million workers on the road to eventual 60 million. The secretary said that so far 1 million loans have been made to companies with 10 or fewer employees.

The Small Business Administration in the future, Mnuchin said, will conduct a "full review" of any loan over $ 2 million. Criminal charges can occur if companies try to mess with the system.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

President Donald Trump was expected to address the state of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program. USA During a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

Here's a big chunk of Mnuchin's interview via CNBC's Twitter account: