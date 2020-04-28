Los Angeles County Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1,000 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The number of COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County has now reached 1,000, officials announced Tuesday.

597 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health, reported Tuesday afternoon, and 59 people died from the disease.

It increases the number of cases in the county to 20,976, with 1,000 total deaths.

92 percent of the deceased had underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, 462 of the deceased resided in institutional settings, the vast majority of whom lived in nursing homes. Those deaths represent 46 percent of all L.A. County coronavirus deaths.

"With more than 400 deaths occurring among nursing home residents, the pandemic has amplified the cracks in our society, including protecting the elderly and medically fragile," Ferrer said in a statement.

There are 4,488 cases of coronavirus in 333 institutional settings, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living centers.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"We need to accelerate our ability to identify and isolate symptomatics, as we are asymptomatic, resident and staff, and to quarantine those who are close contacts," he added.

Last week, Los Angeles County announced that it was banning visitors from nursing homes and all other institutional settings. Only essential workers would be admitted.

Ferrer said Monday that officials initially took time to contain the outbreak in nursing homes because they did not know that infected but asymptomatic people could transmit COVID-19.

"Now that we know it, our strategy is to offer testing to all residents and skilled nursing facility staff," he said. "And we are working closely with the health services department to ensure adequate test kits and sample collection capacity in nursing homes."

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the state to strengthen protections for nursing home residents and workers. The motion requires additional pay, overtime, and sick leave for nursing home employees during the crisis, and paying a higher rate to caregivers for residents who tested positive for the virus, among other measures.

It also recommends that qualified nursing homes be required to re-admit patients once they are no longer seriously ill with the coronavirus.

All of these measures must be endorsed by state officials who license those facilities.

Separately, county health officials have expanded coronavirus testing to include all residents and nursing home staff with outbreaks, regardless of whether they show any symptoms. County workers are also conducting "surveillance tests,quot; at the centers without any positive cases.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)