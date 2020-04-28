Live action series "Goosebumps" in works by Neal H. Moritz – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A live action goosebumps a series based on R.L.'s best-selling books. Stine is in the works for the small screen. Scholastic Entertainment, Scholastic's media division, partners with Neal H. Moritz, producer of goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 movies, and Sony Pictures TV, where the original Moritz movie is under agreement, to develop the series.

"goosebumps has kept children and families on the edge of their seats for almost 30 years and we are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for the current generation. " said Iole Lucchese., President of Scholastic Entertainment and Chief Strategy Officer. "From the world-famous book series to a large-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps is still very popular and We look forward to introducing new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps. "

Neal H. Moritz

The series will be produced by Lucchese, along with Caitlin Friedman, Scholastic's senior vice president and general manager, Moritz, and Originals television chief Pavun Shetty.

Posted by Scholastic, goosebumps It is one of the best-selling book series of all time, with more than 350 million books printed in English, plus international editions in 32 languages. The original success of live action goosebumps The television series were rated # 1 for five consecutive seasons in the 1990s. The series was an anthology of stories about children who find themselves in creepy and unusual situations, usually involving supernatural elements. The property also generated two highly successful films starring Jack Black, released in 2015 and 2018, which Moritz produced and which together grossed more than $ 250 million.

The books became a global megabrand and a $ 2 billion consumer products program in retail, and continue to be a hit with the current Goosebumps series of books SlappyWorld. Scholastic's Home Base web and app experience features a Goosebumps area, where players can chat with the Slappy character, play games, and read and listen to excerpts from the books. Additionally, the classic TV series is accessible to viewers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

"I loved doing the goosebumps movies and I can't wait to bring the incredible stories of R. L. Stine to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and children, "Moritz said.