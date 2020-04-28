Little Women: Ashley Ross of Atlanta dies at 34 after hit-and-run crash

Ashley "Mrs. Minnie,quot; Ross has passed away at the age of 34 years.

the Little Women: Atlanta His star passed away on Tuesday, April 27, after a car accident, his management team confirms.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm on behalf of the Ashley Ross family, also known as & # 39; Ms. Minnie & # 39; de Little Women Atlanta he has succumbed to the wounds of a tragic car accident on April 27 at the age of 34, "says a statement from his team." The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time. "

The heartbreaking news was also confirmed on Ross' Instagram page. Amanda SalinasRoss Little Women: Atlanta the co-star turned to social media to pay tribute to her friend.

"As I write this I am crying. I can't believe it, my Minnie!" Salinas wrote in an Instagram post. "Why are they taking you away from us !!!! WHY !!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is."