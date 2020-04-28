Listings plummet, prices remain constant – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It's the spring sales season, which usually means a surge in home sales and excited prospective buyers who spend the weekends jumping from house to house, but since the pandemic hit the things have calmed down.

"I mean, who wants to move now? No one, "said Patrick Carlisle, chief market analyst at Compass Real Estate. He has been watching how sales and new home listings have reached what he describes as,quot; a screeching halt. "

"The number of properties that were recalled increased by 800% in one week," said Carlisle. "The number of properties that entered the contract fell by about 75%, so these are very drastic effects."

For weeks, real estate agents have been optimistic that the California real estate market would not be greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if he was concerned about the future of the California real estate market, real estate agent Uwe Maercz said, "I really am not."

"Investing in real estate, specifically in California and the Bay Area, has been an excellent investment," said Maercz. "We have ups and downs right now, of course, but if you take a two, three, four year perspective, I think everyone will be fine."

By Maercz's point, home prices have not fallen and neither have rents, but Carlisle points out that the property market is usually three to six weeks behind the stock market, so the impacts are just beginning to show.

"It seems pretty clear that our cycle has come to an end," said Carlisle.

Realtor.com reports that there are almost half of the listings on the market now than at this time last year. In the Bay Area, there were approximately 9,500 active listings in early March since the shelter-in-place took effect; That number fell below 8,000 and the number of new listings went from around 1,800 to less than 800.

Carlisle's research shows a typical spring season like 2019, where real estate comes out of its winter slump, but in March it says that most people are afraid to list or don't have the money to buy.

"People have to have work to be able to buy houses or rent houses," Carlisle said.

The houses on the list are still for sale, which is good news for people who have no choice but to sell, such as owner Jeannie Morrison.

“I thought the whole year was going to be totally different and amazing. It didn't, "said Morrison.

In February, her husband Dennis died of non-COVID-19 related health complications, so she made the decision to reduce her size. She is reaching out to her son, Jay, who helped her sell her family's home for 18 years. They had an open house, then they were forced to make the sale and tours online.

"I would say, you know, maybe a month or two months ago, I think our position would have been a little different. I think we would have been a little more aggressive, but these days there is a little more at stake, "said Jay Ayers, Jeannie's son.

In some cases, buyers can tour houses in person, but only if they are vacant; if someone lives there, they are simply not allowed to take guided tours. In most cases, in-person tours only occur when a virtual tour is not an option.

"So it's been kind of crazy, but I think when someone needs to buy a home, they need to buy a home regardless of what's going on," Morrison said.

As for how long the virus will spend in the real estate market, like everything else, it depends on how long the shelter in place lasts.

"There are so many plates turning that I don't think anyone can predict how it's going to shake yet," Carlisle said.

Morrison's story is a reminder that despite the virus, life goes on. She is moving forward with a new empathy.

"It was difficult going through all of that, it was really difficult, but there are so many people right now going through this, exactly the same thing right now." It's like I don't feel like I'm alone, "Morrison said.