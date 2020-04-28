LisaRaye McCoy on sister Da Brat's new relationship: do you like it? I love

Actress Lisa Raye McCoy, the sister of Atlanta legend Da Brat, has revealed that she is happy for her sister after going public with her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart.

"I think it's great when you can find someone and build any kind of relationship that you can build on and that can be solid enough that you can be yourself and be able to share it with the world." he said to Madame Noire.

"That's amazing. People kill me when they ask, who are you dating? Are you going to be with this person? Did you get married? It's like, look, none of that will be a secret. When you're happy, you're happy to share that news with no one. It's going to show on your face, they are going to see a ring on your finger, you're not trying to hide that kind of happy news. So I'm glad you're living in its truth. I like it? I love it " .