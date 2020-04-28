LisaRaye McCoy on sister Da Brat's new relationship: do you like it? I love

Home Entertainment LisaRaye McCoy on sister Da Brat's new relationship: do you like it?...

Actress Lisa Raye McCoy, the sister of Atlanta legend Da Brat, has revealed that she is happy for her sister after going public with her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart.

"I think it's great when you can find someone and build any kind of relationship that you can build on and that can be solid enough that you can be yourself and be able to share it with the world." he said to Madame Noire.

