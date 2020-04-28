LisaRaye clarifies her recent comments about Kardashians and body image: "I said the comment and I said it,quot;

Roommates earlier this month, many rose up in arms when LisaRaye made comments claiming that the Kardashian family is responsible for the overly curvy body type that is widely celebrated in the mainstream these days. Well, she is duplicating her opening statements and basically wants everyone to know that "she said what she said."

As previously reported, during a Fox Soul episode with Vivica Fox, Syleena Johnson, and Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye stated that she believes "the Kardashians have themselves changed the shape of the woman's body that is now acceptable."

She continued, adding that due to their highly idolized and duplicated body types, many women now prefer to have "a small waist, all of this **, which seems like the ankle can't even handle all of that." LisaRaye added even more flavor to her comments when she said that even though their bodies are ideal for millions of women and girls, she doesn't want her body to look that way just because it's in vogue.

He also suggested that the Kardashians are influencing the other generations that come after them to think that those are the types of bodies they need to have. Well, after pissing off a lot of people with his comments, he recently offered even more explanations for what he said.

LisaRaye wanted to make it clear that “I said the comment and I meant it. He wasn't being good, bad or indifferent. "Welp, there you have it.

