Lisa Vanderpump is reunited with her daughter in the middle of the quarantine and is criticized for it: take a look at her explanation!

Even though the California "shelter in place,quot; order is still active, Lisa Vanderpump saw her daughter, so it didn't take long for someone to hit her! That said, LVP also responded quickly, claiming that it was not breaking quarantine rules in any way.

Fans may know that the Vanderpump Rules star reunited with her daughter yesterday and the two had a good time together.

Lisa even turned to social media to mark their reunion by sharing a photo of herself and Pandora in the backyard, adorable puppies everywhere around her.

In the caption, he wrote: "Finally, after months of isolation, I see my daughter," referring to the fact that they have been in isolation separately.

While it obviously felt like an eternity for the mother-daughter duo, someone on social media thought it was still too early for them to get together.

They commented under the post that ‘California has not put up the shelter instead. She shouldn't visit you … you're high risk … old / smoking. Very disappointing promoting this on social media. Ignorant … only keep it if you are breaking the rules. "

Lisa stumbled upon the comment and responded, commenting that "Actually … I have not been to the grocery store or left my home or seen anyone for 6 weeks, to make sure we are not contagious." Now we are isolating together … "

Shortly after she explained her side of the story, many of her followers also joined the comment section, with many defending Lisa and harshly criticizing the commentator.

It looks like they thought the enemy should take care of their own business next time.

At the same time, there were also many people who still disagreed with Lisa, criticizing the reunion with her daughter.

Hopefully, the mother and daughter are safe and happy now that they can be quarantined together.



