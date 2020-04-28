Lil Baby to the label: Give me $ 5 million or I'm going to hurry up, damn it!

Lil Baby took to Instagram Live to tell her fans that she wants her label, Quality Control, to cough up $ 5 million or to rush to get her coins.

"I told my label they should give me $ 5 million or I'm going to hurry up, damn it," he says in the video. "I can't be sitting in any house. I get money. Give me $ 5 million or I'm doing what I do."

Lil Baby says that everything you do will be above everything.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"No, I don't have to sell drugs. You know, I'm just in a hurry. There are no drugs, just something," he continued. "I know my label cares about me. They don't want me out, they got cursed, they didn't do anything stupid, so they're not going to screw me."

Quality Control founder Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas heard about his live session and did not appear to be very pleased with his comments.

Check out his reaction below.