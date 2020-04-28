Lil Baby to the label: Give me $ 5 million or I'm going to hurry up, damn it!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Lil Baby took to Instagram Live to tell her fans that she wants her label, Quality Control, to cough up $ 5 million or to rush to get her coins.

"I told my label they should give me $ 5 million or I'm going to hurry up, damn it," he says in the video. "I can't be sitting in any house. I get money. Give me $ 5 million or I'm doing what I do."

Lil Baby says that everything you do will be above everything.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here