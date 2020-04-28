Life is like a $ 17 box of 120 chocolate truffles

Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles (120 u.) The | $ 17 | Woot Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer



Well, the Forrest Gump quote would have ended in the headline, but you do know what You're getting yourself into this chocolatey woot deal. Obtain 120 pieces of Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles for only $ 17. These would be perfect for Mother's Day, or for anyone whose sweet tooth has become too acidic during quarantine. There is only one day to take advantage, so hurry up!

