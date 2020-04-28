Launch of & # 39; Battlefield 6 & # 39;: what to know about the new game, future updates of & # 39; Battlefield 5 & # 39;

EA Dice has confirmed that it will launch a new game "Battlefield,quot; in 2021, its first new release since November 2018.

While the company said it will continue to support "Battlefield V,quot;, it will not provide any more major updates after this summer.

The focus, then, will be on the next iteration of the franchise, which will be critical to keeping EA DICE afloat in the FPS space. "Battlefield V,quot; is viewed as a sales disappointment, and the FPS genre has evolved significantly since its release, particularly in terms of Battle Royale popularity.

Still, the devout follow-up of the game among hardcore fans gives him hope for a strong bounce, especially with the imminent launch of next-gen consoles potentially playing on his renowned aesthetic.

Details are still scarce for Battlefield 6, but we have some hints of what's to come.

Here's the latest in Battlefield 6, as well as the implications of the new game in Battlefield V:

When is the release date of & # 39; Battlefield 6 & # 39 ;?

EA DICE has confirmed that the game will launch in 2021, and we can narrow it down further based on previous reports. According to Niko Partners, will ship sometime after April 1.

"Battlefield V,quot; was a November release, comparing it to other featured FPS titles and perhaps hurting its sales numbers. As a result, it is possible (although not yet reported) that EA DICE selects a different part of the year, such as summer or early fall, to put it on the market.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus pandemic will impact the development schedule.

What details are known about & # 39; Battlefield 6 & # 39 ;?

EA DICE has been quiet about the details of the game, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on what might be to come.

Among those fan-driven ideas: an increased focus on multiplayer campaign mode, the introduction of Battle Royale, and a more modern or futuristic era environment. While "Battlefield,quot; has long been popular due to its differences from other FPS titles, you may feel pressure from competitors to imitate certain aspects of breakout games.

One thing EA has discussed is the expanded capabilities provided by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"You should assume that the power of those consoles is much more than existing consoles," said Blake Jorgenson, EA's CEO and CFO, in an earnings call earlier this year. "We can do much more. You will start to see things in the coming years that will surprise people."

Could the elements of & # 39; Battlefield 6 & # 39; be free?

After Activision made the leap and released the free game "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; to a positive reception, it's now up to other legacy FPS studios like EA DICE to decide whether to follow the trend or stick with what worked in the past. The benefit of free Battle Royale modes for businesses is the continuous cash flow of DLC cosmetics. Activision has also done a good job of using "Warzone,quot; to promote its paid title of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot;.

There is still no indication in one way or another of what EA DICE will do here.

When will & # 39; Battlefield 5 & # 39; updates stop?

In a recent announcement, EA DICE said the final major update for "Battlefield V,quot; is coming in June. However, it will continue to fix bugs and continue to pay attention to the title for the foreseeable future.