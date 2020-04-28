Last plans to reopen Hillsborough County – Up News Info Tampa

UPDATE 04/28/20: Hillsborough County opens free COVID-19 tests to ALL residents, by appointment only. See the full story here.

Hillsborough County, FL – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group met to discuss the process of reopening the local economy following the mitigation efforts of COVID-19. The current Safer-At-Home Executive Order signed into Florida Law expires Thursday, April 30, 2020. Residents will soon notice anonymous COVID-19 surveys that will ultimately affect the reopening of the economy.

Here are the latest plans for the reopening of Pinellas County.