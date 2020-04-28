LASD Investigating a "nasty,quot; egg attack in South Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating egg attacks in South Los Angeles.

The suspects reportedly drove near Florence Avenue and Central Avenue, asking people to approach the car before throwing eggs at them.

In a video LASD shared on Twitter, a passenger was seen calling a provider to inquire about pricing.

Then the passenger told the seller that he had dropped something, and while the seller looked down, the passenger threw an egg at him and laughed as the car drove away.

LASD called the incident "unpleasant,quot; and continued to urge people to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Anyone with information should contact the authorities.