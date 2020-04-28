Lara Johnson-Wheeler, daughter of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is coming out of self-isolation at her family home to blog about nostalgia and headbands, but mainly to inform anyone who reads that she has money. In one piece for fashionJohnson-Wheeler recalled the decade-old clothes that, for some reason, were still stored in her childhood home, kept in boxes, and available when she finished with her parents during closing. “[My boyfriend and I] only brought two jumpers, a dress, a skirt, and a pair of pants between us. I won't even tell you how many pairs of underwear we pack, "she wrote. Not sharing the amount of underwear feels like a missed opportunity.

But in great news for Johnson-Wheeler, her parents didn't give away all of her teenage Juicy Couture, Kate Moss for Top Shop, Rihanna for River Island, or American Apparel. How else was Johnson-Wheeler supposed to reflect on his own life and develop a new appreciation for his "Secondhand Pradas"? I feel the same pain in my heart from the Target rain boots I left in Up News Info's abandoned offices.

But old clothes and fond memories weren't enough for Johnson-Wheeler, who felt the need to augment his old wardrobe with the two crucial pieces. "I bought two tiaras, one black and fluffy, Prawnsand a rose and Prada – that I've been drooling for months, "he wrote." I'm assigning these spending options as personal care; I needed something to remind me that sometimes, in the midst of all this uncertainty, it's okay to use fashion to remind me of who I am today. "Oh yeah, a self-reflective purchase. Because nothing says that we are all together in this as a shrimp headband of € 145 and a € 300 satin Prada headband. Apparently Johnson-Wheeler looked deep and his inner soul is about $500 value of headbands.

Despite Johnson-Wheeler's hundreds of words about the value of fashion during a crisis, I still have more questions than answers, mostly about the English accessory set. Why was this the time to buy these things if you had already held them for months? How does your family feel about these two headbands? Why are headbands so expensive? What do they do? Is there a massager in one of them? Does the headband transmit HBO directly to the brain? Did the Queen approve of this purchase? Write more about headbands, Lara, than commoners need to know.