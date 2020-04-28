L & # 39; Oreal Rouge Pulp Lip Gloss: Memba Her?

Screenshot: Amazon Screenshot: Amazon

Don't overemphasize how good kids have it these days (because it's actually doing pretty badly), but one good thing they do have is an endless selection of affordable, long-lasting NYX. Liquid lipstick options for all your 90s cosplay needs. Okay, get together around the kids and let Auntie Em tell you a scary story: When she was her age, there were 12 liquid lipsticks, and two of them were in shades his mother wouldn't even let him wear.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

L’Oreal's Rouge Pulp slipped onto the makeup scene in the late 1990s with a Fifth. Element-Inspired commercial starring Milla Jovovich's enviable bob and her selective French accent, directed by her then husband Luc Besson.

As a great-grandmother of today's liquid lipstick, Rouge Pulp was sticky enough to stain her cheeks in a strong wind and pigmented enough to make the parents of the country say, "Wipe that dirt off before your grandmother gets here." . But the true glory of Rouge Pulp was the fact that it came in the perfect shades of purple, brown, purplish brown, and cotton candy pink, combining far more sophisticated colors for the aspiring suburban grunge guy with a nascent boner for Courtney Love. they didn't have access to cooler brands like Urban Decay. Rouge Pulp too, oddly for the time being, came in a azure blue and sunny yellow that never ceased to inspire my stepmother to express her exasperation at the fact that "today's girls want to look so ugly on purpose," Despite the fact that not a single blue or yellow Pulp Rouge was ever sold at our nearest Eckerd & # 39; s.

Rouge Pulp was both affordable and sophisticated, but was made even more precious by its limited variety. Its dozen of perfect shades freed high school girls in small Louisiana towns to start the classroom with lips the color of strawberry frosting or slide into a brick shade later in the afternoon more appropriate for trying cigarettes ( which was what we used to call paper vapes) at the launch of the boat and sexually coughing until he vomited. Children, our options were few and our antediluvian lipsticks, but our time was perhaps as idyllic for lack of choice as raw and primitive.