Kylie Jenner now lives in a $ 36 million resort mansion and this is what it looks like

As I sit in my apartment, counting the centuries before my student loans are repaid, I am happy to report that Kylie Jenner has purchased a new home for $ 36.5 million!
Here it is from above. It looks like a representation of what a giant mansion is would do look like a video game. However, this is real.
This is the "porch,quot; hahaha.
And as you can see, there is room for many good cars in the garage area.
There is a tennis court right next to a giant palm tree that is right next to the pool, right in front of a very large movie screen.
This place is literally just a resort where she can live without all the pesky tourists.
There is a full bar in the house.
And also a cinema with blankets.
It is like an interior-exterior palatial palace that is palatial because it is a palace.
And as you can see, she is already enjoying her new home.
I love this for her! Although I hate this for myself. Goodbye.
