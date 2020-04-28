Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie are twerking for the ‘Gram, wearing only swimsuits and leaving fans drooling

Kylie Jenner visited her best friend during the quarantine, and some fans criticized Stormi Webster's mother for visiting Stassie during these times of social estrangement. Check out the clip Stassie shared on social media that managed to impress fans of the ladies!

Just the other day, Kylie shared some clips with herself in the morning as she showed off a fresh face and new blonde hair.

People loved her freckles and natural looks, but some people also said that something feels a little wrong.

Check out the videos shared by Stassie!

A follower said: & # 39; Plastic or not, Kylie looks so cute 😍 & # 39; and someone wrote that Kylie is 'throwing it', and another commenter jumped in the comments to say this: 'stop trying to give everyone a point'. I've also seen him move his back … that's not dancing or "throwing him back,quot; at all "

Another commenter posted this: Oh Oh, she's seasoned again! She was walking barefoot without makeup in her natural trailer park habitat not long ago. "

There were all kinds of enemies that jumped in the comments to shade the ladies, but fans defended them.

A follower said: ‘Reading the comments, it seems that many women hate Kylie while men say to stop hating. There is a reason why black women hate this girl. Our men love her for a body she bought with her white privilege. We feel it is unfair and therefore we hate her for it. Simple like that.

Someone else posted this: ‘These two ladies seem to love life and have fun. Who cares what color or race they are. Many people are so concerned with the wrong things to be happy for other people and live their own lives. I'm pretty sure if you could afford what she decided to do with her body and whatever she decided not to do, you would. The fact is, you don't know, so stop assuming it because it just makes you jealous. Be better than the next! "

What do you think of Kylie and Stassie's movements?



