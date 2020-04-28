Kylie Jenner accused of organizing a photo shoot after being caught with a bag of potato chips, short hair and no makeup

Kylie Jenner is being accused of organizing a new photo shoot after the paparazzi caught the 22-year-old billionaire with a bag of potato chips, short hair and no makeup. Kylie went viral from photos that left many saying she was practically unrecognizable and even looked like a "white girl,quot; again. Now people find their next photo shoot a little suspicious. As countless people argued about Kylie's different appearance, new photos circulated showing Kylie with long blonde hair, perfect makeup and highlighted her toned figure in a crop top while wearing a pair of Alexander Wang jeans. Kylie has often been accused black fishing, a term used to describe people of one ethnicity who pretend to be of a different ethnicity. Many people accuse Kylie Jenner (and many of her sisters) of fishing or trying to look black.

Kylie has shared several photos with the longest hair since she went viral for the short hair photos. Because the Coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to stay home from work, stylists have not been working as usual. It is believed that due to the quarantine, Kylie Jenner wears a wig instead of having professionally installed hair extensions.

You can see a report on the photos that went viral showing Kylie Jenner without makeup below.

Kylie Jenner was seen wearing a bag of potato chips and no makeup. Some say she looks like a "white,quot; girl again https://t.co/1RE3n3FgL6 – Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarievh) April 21, 2020

Kylie Jenner has 172 million Instagram followers who flocked to her page following the paparazzi photos. Immediately, Kylie started sharing glamorous photos on her Instagram stories and even posted many sexy bikini photos and videos on her Tik Tok account.

People couldn't help noticing how perfect Kylie looked in her new photos. Wearing a white blouse from Naked Wardrobe paired with Alexander Wang's Pack Mix denim shorts, Kylie put on a fashion display and made sure her signature cuff was made with her Kylie lip kit.

You can check out the photos Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram below.

What you think? Do you think Kylie Jenner prepared the photos to counter the negative publicity she was receiving?

What was your response to your photos without makeup?



