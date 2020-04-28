Kristin Cavallari surprised by Jay Cutler's divorce declarations

Kristin Cavallari still reeling from the husband Jay Cutler"surprised her,quot; with his sudden divorce filing.
While the reality star knew "her marriage was over,quot; for some time, sources say Kristin did not know she was filing for divorce last week. A source shares: "I was hoping they could sort things out in a friendlier way and they got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."
In addition, multiple sources claim that prior to his presentation they agreed to split custody of their three children 50/50, something Jay did not specify in his presentation. Instead, he stated that he is "the available parent in the home and the primary caregiver of the parties' minor children."
A second source reveals that Cavallari was "caught off guard,quot; by Cutler's claim that he was the "primary caretaker," triggering a quick response from the owner of Uncommon James. "Her presentation was basically trying to get her out of the equation, so she had to respond strongly. They won't get her out of the equation when it comes to her children," the source explains.
A third informant adds: "Jay was playing for the NFL most of his marriage, for him to call himself the primary caretaker just because he is retired and she is working is not accurate."
Despite their respective schedules, a fourth source says Kristin is going to fight for full custody as she "feels like she can raise children in the safest environment."
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
It's unclear what changed between the once-solid couple, but it seems things got worse with the family's return from their trip to the Bahamas. According to the third source, "everything was friendly,quot; between Kristin and Jay until he "surprised,quot; her with his divorce petition.
Before this saga began, the source says that Kristin and Jay "stayed at the house for three days and three days off," so that the children could stay at home. Now the same source says the reality star and retired professional footballer are "nervous,quot; and both live in "separate parts,quot; of their Nashville home.
As Kristin's fans know, she and Jay show off their romance on the screen of the E! reality series, Very cavallari. On the show, the famous duo seemed to be in trouble, but none caused fans to suspect that the divorce was in their future. In fact, in one episode, Cutler toasted his wife, "To Kristin, thank you for making our relationship better and better every day. She doesn't settle for anything less. So thank you!"
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.
%MINIFYHTML2afca876e809453545f31a01162efa3312%