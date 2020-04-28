Kristin Cavallari surprised by Jay Cutler's divorce declarations

Kristin Cavallari still reeling from the husband Jay Cutler"surprised her,quot; with his sudden divorce filing.

While the reality star knew "her marriage was over,quot; for some time, sources say Kristin did not know she was filing for divorce last week. A source shares: "I was hoping they could sort things out in a friendlier way and they got off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."

In addition, multiple sources claim that prior to his presentation they agreed to split custody of their three children 50/50, something Jay did not specify in his presentation. Instead, he stated that he is "the available parent in the home and the primary caregiver of the parties' minor children."

A second source reveals that Cavallari was "caught off guard,quot; by Cutler's claim that he was the "primary caretaker," triggering a quick response from the owner of Uncommon James. "Her presentation was basically trying to get her out of the equation, so she had to respond strongly. They won't get her out of the equation when it comes to her children," the source explains.